Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Share Price

Press coverage about Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reinsurance Group of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6681797581762 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

NYSE:RGA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,930.07, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.45%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total value of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-reinsurance-group-of-america-rga-share-price.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.