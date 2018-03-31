Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.26

Headlines about Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Superior Uniform Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.2285660381074 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on SGC. BidaskClub cut shares of Superior Uniform Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Superior Uniform Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Superior Uniform Group stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.31. Superior Uniform Group has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. Superior Uniform Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.81%. analysts forecast that Superior Uniform Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Uniform Group Company Profile

Superior Uniform Group, Inc (Superior) manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel and accessories for the medical and health fields, as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure and public safety markets. Superior operates through two segments: Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions.

