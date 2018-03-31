County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. County Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2574550799057 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $195.35, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In other news, CFO Glen L. Stiteley bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.84 per share, with a total value of $49,806.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,561.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment.

