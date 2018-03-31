Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price

Press coverage about Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Biosciences of California earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.3504977825884 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.92, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 98.98% and a negative net margin of 98.63%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes.

