F&C Private Equity Trust PLC (FPEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.57 on April 30th

F&C Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:FPEO) declared a dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from F&C Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FPEO traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 3.56 ($0.05). F&C Private Equity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 297.07 ($4.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 366 ($5.06).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of F&C Private Equity Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About F&C Private Equity Trust

F&C Private Equity Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in private equity assets, whilst providing shareholders with a predictable and above average level of dividend funded from a combination of the Company’s revenue and realized capital profits.

