AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires 9,800 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.06% of Federated Investors worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FII. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 9,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $347,930.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $44,345.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,459.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $956,416. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Investors to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Federated Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $33.40 on Friday. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $3,373.17, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

