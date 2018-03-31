Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,013.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,268,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8,118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,174,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,940 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,780,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,265,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $500,903,000 after acquiring an additional 850,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.04.

Shares of HD stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $208,139.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/ferguson-wellman-capital-management-inc-has-47-22-million-holdings-in-home-depot-inc-hd-updated.html.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.