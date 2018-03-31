Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (FCOR) Holdings Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCOR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000.

NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $49.10 on Friday. Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

