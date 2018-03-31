Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price

Media headlines about Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fifth Third Bank earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5867848189403 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. 5,226,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $21,811.68, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Fifth Third Bank has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $34.57.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Fifth Third Bank had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Fifth Third Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Fifth Third Bank news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 4,836 shares of Fifth Third Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $154,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $246,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,553.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,127. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bank Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

