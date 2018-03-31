Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $148,000 Position in eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,658,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,327,005,000 after purchasing an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $853,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,771 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,407,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $707,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,453 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $380,252,000 after purchasing an additional 918,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 29,058.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,881,553 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $372,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 25,613 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,106,737.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 22,561 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $992,007.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,990.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,202 shares of company stock worth $16,971,727 in the last three months. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,726.10, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie set a $46.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/financial-advocates-investment-management-buys-shares-of-3929-ebay-ebay-updated.html.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.