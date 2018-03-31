1,807 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $125.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8389 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

