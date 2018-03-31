Financial Analysis: National Fuel Gas (NFG) & UGI (UGI)

UGI (NYSE: UGI) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get UGI alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for UGI and National Fuel Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 1 2 1 0 2.00 National Fuel Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50

UGI currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.81%. National Fuel Gas has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.59%. Given National Fuel Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than UGI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UGI and National Fuel Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $6.12 billion 1.26 $436.60 million $2.29 19.40 National Fuel Gas $1.58 billion 2.79 $283.48 million $3.30 15.59

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas. National Fuel Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UGI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of UGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of UGI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UGI pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. UGI pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Fuel Gas pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UGI has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years and National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 8.71% 10.88% 3.65% National Fuel Gas 24.93% 16.36% 4.79%

Risk & Volatility

UGI has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats UGI on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses. The Flaga & Other segment consists of the LPG distribution businesses of Flaga GmbH, AvantiGas Limited and ChinaGas Partners, L.P. The Energy Services segment consists of energy-related businesses conducted by its subsidiary, UGI Energy Services, LLC (Energy Services). The Electric Generation segment consists of electric generation facilities conducted by Energy Services’ subsidiary. The Gas Utility segment consists of the regulated natural gas distribution businesses of its subsidiary, UGI Utilities, Inc.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Company operates an integrated business, with assets centered in western New York and Pennsylvania, and the production and transportation of natural gas from the Marcellus Shale basin. The Company also develops and produces oil reserves, primarily in California. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Corporation (Seneca), a Pennsylvania corporation. The Company’s National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (Supply Corporation), a Pennsylvania corporation, and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (Empire), a New York corporation, carry out the Company’s Pipeline and Storage segment operations.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.