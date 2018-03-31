Analyzing Amphenol (NYSE:APH) & Its Rivals

Amphenol (NYSE: APH) is one of 156 public companies in the “ELECTRONICS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Amphenol to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amphenol alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amphenol and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphenol 0 5 4 1 2.60 Amphenol Competitors 459 2504 3900 181 2.54

Amphenol currently has a consensus price target of $90.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. As a group, “ELECTRONICS” companies have a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Amphenol’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amphenol has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Amphenol has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphenol’s peers have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Amphenol pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Amphenol pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELECTRONICS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Amphenol has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Amphenol and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphenol 9.28% 26.09% 11.01% Amphenol Competitors -27.00% -7.71% -1.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Amphenol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “ELECTRONICS” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amphenol shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “ELECTRONICS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amphenol and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amphenol $7.01 billion $650.50 million 27.61 Amphenol Competitors $4.31 billion $334.76 million 28.58

Amphenol has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Amphenol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Amphenol beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. Its Interconnect Product and Assemblies segment primarily is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a range of connector and connector systems, value-add products, and other products, including antennas and sensors, used in a range of applications in various set of end markets. Its Cable Products and Solutions segment primarily engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing cables, value-added products and components for use primarily in the broadband communications and information technology markets. It designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.