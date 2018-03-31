Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) versus CIGNA (CI) Critical Review

CIGNA (NYSE: CI) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIGNA and Zurich Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIGNA $41.62 billion 0.98 $2.24 billion $10.46 16.04 Zurich Insurance Group $63.96 billion 0.77 $3.00 billion $1.99 16.47

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than CIGNA. CIGNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurich Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of CIGNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CIGNA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CIGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CIGNA pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CIGNA and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIGNA 5.38% 18.84% 4.33% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CIGNA and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIGNA 0 4 13 0 2.76 Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

CIGNA currently has a consensus price target of $210.18, indicating a potential upside of 25.30%. Given CIGNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CIGNA is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Risk and Volatility

CIGNA has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIGNA beats Zurich Insurance Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate. Its Global Health Care segment aggregates the commercial and Government operating segments. Its commercial operating segment encompasses the United States commercial and certain international healthcare businesses serving employers and their employees, other groups, and individuals. Its Global Supplemental Benefits segment offers supplemental health, life and accident insurance products in selected international markets and in the United States. Its Group Disability and Life segment provides group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life insurance, accident and specialty insurance and related services.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses. The Global Life segment is engaged in providing unit-linked, protection and corporate propositions through global distribution and proposition pillars. The Farmers segment, through Farmers Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, provides certain non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Insurance Exchange, Fire Insurance Exchange, Truck Insurance Exchange, and their subsidiaries and affiliates. The Other Operating Businesses segment includes the Company’s Holding and Financing activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes its insurance and reinsurance businesses.

