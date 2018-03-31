Financial Comparison: Edap Tms (EDAP) & Sunshine Heart (CHFS)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP) and Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sunshine Heart shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sunshine Heart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Sunshine Heart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -2.12% 23.25% 12.92% Sunshine Heart -376.64% -146.41% -112.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and Sunshine Heart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $40.74 million 1.65 $4.25 million ($0.01) -232.00 Sunshine Heart $3.55 million 1.41 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.08

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Heart. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunshine Heart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Edap Tms and Sunshine Heart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunshine Heart 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edap Tms presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Sunshine Heart has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,229.75%. Given Sunshine Heart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunshine Heart is more favorable than Edap Tms.

Risk and Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Heart has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Sunshine Heart on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) is a holding company engaged in developing and marketing the Ablatherm and Focal One devices. The Company operates two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) (including lithotripsy activities). The Company is developing HIFU technology for the treatment of certain other types of tumors. The Company also produces and commercializes medical equipment for treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL) and distributes other types of urology devices in certain countries. The HIFU division is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices based on HIFU technology for the invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. The UDS division is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing and servicing of medical devices for the invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, urinary stones, and other clinical indications.

About Sunshine Heart

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

