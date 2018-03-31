Financial Comparison: Telekom Austria (TKAGY) & Its Rivals

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS: TKAGY) is one of 17,311 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Telekom Austria to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Telekom Austria pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 45.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $4.95 billion $360.52 million 13.83 Telekom Austria Competitors $5.61 billion $394.80 million 15.02

Telekom Austria’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Telekom Austria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 7.21% 14.15% 5.29% Telekom Austria Competitors -8,216.76% -75.60% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telekom Austria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telekom Austria Competitors 55905 233403 321869 9280 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Telekom Austria’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telekom Austria has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telekom Austria competitors beat Telekom Austria on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It operates in seven segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Republic of Serbia, and Republic of Macedonia. The company's fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services. It also provides voice telephony, convergent products, Internet access, data and IT solutions, value added services, wholesale services, and IP television and payment solutions, as well as mobile telephone and satellite television services. In addition, the company sells end-user terminal equipment; and sets up customer lines that include installation work. As of December 31, 2016, it provides mobile communication services to approximately 20.7 million customers; and had approximately 5.9 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of América Móvil B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.