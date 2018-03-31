Financial Comparison: Welbilt (WBT) vs. Kennametal (KMT)

Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) and Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Kennametal pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Welbilt does not pay a dividend. Kennametal pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Welbilt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Kennametal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Welbilt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kennametal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Welbilt and Kennametal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt $1.45 billion 1.88 $134.00 million $0.77 25.26 Kennametal $2.06 billion 1.59 $49.13 million $1.52 26.42

Welbilt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kennametal. Welbilt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennametal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Welbilt has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennametal has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Welbilt and Kennametal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt 9.27% 312.48% 5.88% Kennametal 6.54% 17.09% 7.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Welbilt and Kennametal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt 0 3 5 0 2.63 Kennametal 0 6 4 0 2.40

Welbilt presently has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.31%. Kennametal has a consensus price target of $50.35, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Kennametal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kennametal is more favorable than Welbilt.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt, Inc., formerly Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc., is a commercial foodservice equipment company. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for the global commercial foodservice market, offering customers operator and patron insights, kitchen solutions, culinary expertise, and implementation support and service. It operates through three segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America. The EMEA segment consists of markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa, including Russia and the commonwealth of independent states. The APAC segment consists of markets in China, Singapore, Australia, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. It supplies foodservice equipment to commercial and institutional foodservice operators. Its brands include Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef and Multiplex.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc. is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense. The Infrastructure segment generally serves customers that operate in the earthworks and energy sectors supporting primary industries, such as oil and gas, power generation, underground, surface and hard-rock mining, highway construction and road maintenance. It provides wear-resistant products, application engineering and services backed by material science serving customers across various sectors. The Company’s product offerings include a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking, such as metal cutting tools, tooling systems and services, as well as materials, such as cemented tungsten carbide products and super alloys.

