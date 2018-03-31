Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) and Fresenius (FSNUY) Critical Comparison

Express Scripts (NASDAQ: ESRX) and Fresenius (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Express Scripts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fresenius shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Express Scripts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Express Scripts and Fresenius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express Scripts 4.51% 25.19% 8.00% Fresenius 5.35% 8.49% 3.39%

Dividends

Fresenius pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Express Scripts does not pay a dividend. Fresenius pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Express Scripts has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Express Scripts and Fresenius’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express Scripts $100.06 billion 0.39 $4.52 billion $7.10 9.73 Fresenius $38.28 billion 1.11 $2.05 billion $0.92 20.86

Express Scripts has higher revenue and earnings than Fresenius. Express Scripts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Express Scripts and Fresenius, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Express Scripts 2 11 5 0 2.17 Fresenius 0 0 0 0 N/A

Express Scripts presently has a consensus price target of $82.65, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Express Scripts’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Express Scripts is more favorable than Fresenius.

Summary

Express Scripts beats Fresenius on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc. is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM). PBM segment’s services include retail network pharmacy management and retail drug card programs, home delivery services, specialty benefit services, patient care contact centers, benefit plan design and consultation, drug formulary management, compliance and therapy management programs, information reporting and analysis programs, rebate programs, and electronic claims processing and drug utilization review. EM segment’s services include distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to providers and clinics and healthcare account administration and implementation of consumer-directed healthcare solutions.

Fresenius Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, dialysis machines, and renal pharmaceuticals, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs comprising intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing whole blood and blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates approximately 112 hospitals, including 88 acute care hospitals and 24 post-acute care clinics; 78 outpatient clinics; 4 out-patient post-acute care centers; 18 prevention centers; and 13 nursing homes. This segment has approximately 35,000 beds. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as provides maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

