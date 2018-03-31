Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) is one of 82 public companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hudson Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hudson Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hudson Technologies Competitors 348 1470 1778 57 2.42

Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.88%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 7.95% 11.97% 7.83% Hudson Technologies Competitors -4.38% 3.69% 0.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $140.38 million $11.15 million 10.51 Hudson Technologies Competitors $3.02 billion $140.43 million 20.80

Hudson Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. In addition, the Company’s SmartEnergy OPS service is a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. The Company sells reclaimed and virgin (new) refrigerants to a variety of customers in various segments of the air conditioning and refrigeration industry, and sells industrial gases to a variety of industry segments.

