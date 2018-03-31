Financial Contrast: Lam Research (LRCX) and IRIDEX (IRIX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Lam Research has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lam Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of IRIDEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lam Research and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 0 23 0 3.00 IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lam Research currently has a consensus price target of $246.55, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. IRIDEX has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given IRIDEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Lam Research.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lam Research and IRIDEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $8.01 billion 4.13 $1.70 billion $9.98 20.36 IRIDEX $41.59 million 1.60 -$12.86 million ($1.11) -5.15

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than IRIDEX. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lam Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. IRIDEX does not pay a dividend. Lam Research pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 17.60% 36.08% 20.19% IRIDEX -30.93% -35.98% -28.84%

Summary

Lam Research beats IRIDEX on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment. Its products are designed to enable its customers build a range of devices that are used in a range of electronic products, including cell phones, tablets, computers, storage devices, and networking equipment. Its customer base includes semiconductor memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) that make products, such as dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) memory and logic devices. It offers a portfolio of products that are used in several areas of the semiconductor manufacturing process flow, including thin film deposition, plasma etch and single-wafer clean.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

