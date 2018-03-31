Financial Contrast: Malibu Boats (MBUU) and Snap-on (SNA)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) and Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Malibu Boats has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap-on has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Malibu Boats and Snap-on, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malibu Boats 0 2 4 1 2.86 Snap-on 0 2 6 0 2.75

Malibu Boats presently has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Snap-on has a consensus target price of $194.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.49%. Given Snap-on’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than Malibu Boats.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malibu Boats and Snap-on’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malibu Boats $281.94 million 2.42 $28.35 million $1.51 21.99 Snap-on $3.69 billion 2.27 $557.70 million $10.12 14.58

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than Malibu Boats. Snap-on is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malibu Boats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Malibu Boats and Snap-on’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malibu Boats 4.64% 44.97% 12.49% Snap-on 15.13% 20.54% 11.60%

Dividends

Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Malibu Boats does not pay a dividend. Snap-on pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snap-on has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Snap-on shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Snap-on shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snap-on beats Malibu Boats on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Its Australia segment serves the Australian and New Zealand markets. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Company sells its boats under Malibu and Axis Wake Research (Axis) brand names. The Company’s boats are constructed of fiberglass, equipped with inboard propulsion systems and available in a range of sizes and hull designs. The Company also offers various accessories and aftermarket parts. The Company’s boat models include Malibu M Series, Malibu Wakesetter, Malibu Response and Axis.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. The company also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, it offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment, such as wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, the company provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

