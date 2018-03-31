Post (POST) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Post (NYSE: POST) is one of 103 public companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Post to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Post shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Post and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 4.54% 7.90% 2.04% Post Competitors -115.30% -4.00% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Post and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 1 9 0 2.90 Post Competitors 632 2745 2806 116 2.38

Post presently has a consensus price target of $102.57, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 12.51%. Given Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Post and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Post $5.23 billion $48.30 million 28.37 Post Competitors $7.59 billion $479.72 million 6.87

Post’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Post. Post is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Post has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Post’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Post beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands. Its Michael Foods Group segment produces and distributes egg products, refrigerated potato products, cheese and other dairy case products, and pasta products. Its Private Brands segment manufactures and distributes organic and conventional private label peanut butter and other nut butters, baking nuts, raisins and other dried fruit, and trail mixes. Its Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes protein beverages and bars under the Premier Protein brand, protein powders and bars under the Dymatize and Supreme Protein brands, and ready-to-drink beverages and other liquid-based solutions under the Joint Juice brand.

