Head to Head Contrast: RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Merlin Entertainme (MERLY)

Merlin Entertainme (OTCMKTS: MERLY) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Merlin Entertainme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merlin Entertainme and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merlin Entertainme $1.98 billion 2.59 $285.96 million $0.56 17.96 RCI Hospitality $144.90 million 1.90 $8.25 million $1.43 19.85

Merlin Entertainme has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. Merlin Entertainme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Merlin Entertainme and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merlin Entertainme 0 1 1 0 2.50 RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

RCI Hospitality has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given RCI Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Merlin Entertainme.

Profitability

This table compares Merlin Entertainme and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merlin Entertainme N/A N/A N/A RCI Hospitality 12.91% 12.26% 5.77%

Dividends

Merlin Entertainme pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Merlin Entertainme pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Merlin Entertainme has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Merlin Entertainme on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merlin Entertainme Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Shreks Adventure London brands. It also operates LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands; and resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brand names. The company operates 121 attractions in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin Entertainments plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country’s leading company in gentlemen’s clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and other cities operate under brand names, such as “Rick’s Cabaret,” “XTC,” “Club Onyx,” “Vivid Cabaret,” “Jaguars” and “Tootsie’s Cabaret.” Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name “Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.” Investors are attracted by RCI’s strong cash flow, operating margins and local laws that create high barriers to entry in the gentlemen’s club business.

