Financial Contrast: Vision Sciences (CGNT) vs. Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

Vision Sciences (NASDAQ: CGNT) and Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Sciences and Wright Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Sciences -36.14% -11.52% -10.04% Wright Medical Group -27.19% -3.78% -1.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Vision Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Vision Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Wright Medical Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vision Sciences and Wright Medical Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Sciences $51.85 million 4.52 -$22.09 million ($0.27) -14.26 Wright Medical Group $744.99 million 2.82 -$202.59 million ($0.22) -90.18

Vision Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wright Medical Group. Wright Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vision Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vision Sciences and Wright Medical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Wright Medical Group 0 3 7 0 2.70

Vision Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Wright Medical Group has a consensus target price of $29.38, indicating a potential upside of 48.06%. Given Wright Medical Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wright Medical Group is more favorable than Vision Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Vision Sciences has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Medical Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wright Medical Group beats Vision Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Sciences

Cogentix Medical, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use. It also provides EndoSheath Protective Barrier, a sterile, single-use microbial barrier for use with flexible endoscopes. In addition, the company offers Urgent PC System, a neuromodulation system that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for office-based treatment of overactive bladder; and Macroplastique, an injectable, urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence. Further, it provides Macroplastique products for the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux; PTQ Implants to treat fecal incontinence; Urgent PC System for the treatment of fecal incontinence; and VOX Implants to enhance speech and swallowing function in patients with unilateral vocal cord paralysis. Additionally, the company distributes wound care products in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Cogentix Medical, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of distributor organizations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group, Inc. is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic. The Company’s business includes products that are used in foot and ankle repair, upper extremity products and biologics products, which are used to replace damaged or diseased bone, to stimulate bone growth and to provide other biological solutions for surgeons and patients. The Company’s products include extremity hardware, foot and ankle hardware, upper extremity hardware and biologics.

