Comparing Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) & The Competition

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS: INVT) is one of 94 public companies in the “TELECOMM EQUIP” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inventergy Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inventergy Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Inventergy Global Competitors 604 2831 4416 211 2.53

As a group, “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Inventergy Global’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inventergy Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global 2,177.99% 37.76% 23.80% Inventergy Global Competitors -74.27% -7.46% -3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inventergy Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global $1.77 million -$7.73 million N/A Inventergy Global Competitors $2.14 billion $30.90 million 35.59

Inventergy Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Risk and Volatility

Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.72, suggesting that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inventergy Global competitors beat Inventergy Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

