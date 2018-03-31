LPL Financial (LPLA) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Head to Head Survey

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LPL Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LPL Financial pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of LPL Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and LPL Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.03 billion 1.80 $1.48 billion $12.27 12.06 LPL Financial $4.28 billion 1.28 $238.86 million $3.00 20.36

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LPL Financial. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LPL Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial and LPL Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43 LPL Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus target price of $164.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.15%. LPL Financial has a consensus target price of $70.78, suggesting a potential upside of 15.90%. Given LPL Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LPL Financial has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 12.31% 31.03% 1.33% LPL Financial 5.58% 29.42% 5.41%

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats LPL Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment's products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country. It also supported approximately 4,000 financial advisors, affiliated and licensed with insurance companies through customized clearing services, advisory platforms and technology solutions, as of December 31, 2016. Through its advisors, it is a distributor of financial products and services in the United States. It provides its technology and service to advisors through a technology platform that is server-based and Web-accessible. Its technology offerings are designed to permit its advisors to manage various aspects of their businesses. It automates time-consuming processes, such as account opening and management, document imaging and account rebalancing.

