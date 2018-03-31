Financial Review: Mosaic (MOS) versus Wilmar International (WLMIY)

Wilmar International (OTCMKTS: WLMIY) and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wilmar International and Mosaic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mosaic 2 10 4 0 2.13

Mosaic has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Mosaic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mosaic is more favorable than Wilmar International.

Volatility & Risk

Wilmar International has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wilmar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Mosaic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mosaic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wilmar International and Mosaic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilmar International 3.67% 6.64% 2.82% Mosaic -1.45% 3.90% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wilmar International and Mosaic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilmar International $43.85 billion 0.35 $1.22 billion N/A N/A Mosaic $7.41 billion 1.15 -$107.20 million $1.09 22.28

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Mosaic.

Dividends

Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mosaic pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Mosaic pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily provide crude palm oil and palm kernel; and milling of fresh palm fruit bunches. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 241,892 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in the processing, merchandising, branding, and distribution of palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseeds products, such as soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, canola, peanut, corn, and rice bran oil and meal products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, and bran and pollard to distributors, wholesalers, feed millers, industrial users, and retailers. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in the milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups in bulk and packaged forms; generation and sale of electricity; manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; distribution of a range of chemicals and specialty ingredients; and ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients. The Potash segment mines and processes potash in Canada and the United States, and sells potash in North America and internationally. The International Distribution segment markets phosphate-, potash- and nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and provides other ancillary services to wholesalers, cooperatives, independent retailers and farmers in South America and the Asia-Pacific regions.

