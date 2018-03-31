Financial Survey: Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS) vs. Premiere Global Services (PGI)

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE: BKFS) and Premiere Global Services (NYSE:PGI) are both technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Black Knight Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Black Knight Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Knight Financial Services and Premiere Global Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight Financial Services and Premiere Global Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Financial Services 13.57% N/A N/A Premiere Global Services 2.45% 5.62% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Knight Financial Services and Premiere Global Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight Financial Services 0 1 4 0 2.80 Premiere Global Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Knight Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Black Knight Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Knight Financial Services is more favorable than Premiere Global Services.

Summary

Black Knight Financial Services beats Premiere Global Services on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Knight Financial Services Company Profile

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Technology segment provides applications and services, such as servicing technology and origination technology. Its Data and Analytics segment offers data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets industries. These solutions include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions.

Premiere Global Services Company Profile

Premiere Global Services, Inc. is a United States-based company that provides collaboration software and services. The Company’s products include iMeet, iMeet Sales Accelerator, iMeetLive, iMeet Video Room Connector (VRC), iMeet Agenday, iMeet Central, GlobalMeet, GlobalMeet Audio and GlobalMeet Webinar. It offers solutions for sales professionals, marketing, information technology (IT) professionals, small business, enterprise and partners. iMeet enables online meetings and virtual collaboration. iMeet Sales Accelerator is collaboration software. iMeetLive lets the user create and host custom Webinars with live or on-demand events. iMeet VRC integrates into room-based video conferencing system providing solution for all video, Web and audio conferencing needs. iMeet Agenday is an online calendar application, which displays all meetings, and provides access to Web meetings and conference calls. iMeet Central is an online marketing collaboration platform for project management.

