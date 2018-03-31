Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ: DHIL) is one of 51 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Diamond Hill Investment Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.20 million $49.98 million N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors $2.46 billion $272.46 million 14.56

Diamond Hill Investment Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors 309 1674 2116 110 2.48

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 12.47%. Given Diamond Hill Investment Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Hill Investment Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.43% 29.19% 21.13% Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors 12.12% 14.29% 10.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group rivals beat Diamond Hill Investment Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc. (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc. (BHIL). The Company’s primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients. The Company provides investment management and administration services to mutual funds, institutional accounts and private investment funds. DHCM is an investment advisor to the Diamond Hill Funds (the Funds), a series of open-end mutual funds, private investment funds (Private Funds), an exchange traded fund and other institutional accounts. In addition, DHCM is administrator for the Funds. BHFS provides compliance, treasury and other fund administration services to investment advisors and mutual funds. BHIL is a subsidiary of BHFS. BHIL provides underwriting services to mutual funds. BHFS and BHIL collectively operate as Beacon Hill.

