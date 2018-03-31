Financial Survey: Fitbit (FIT) versus Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Fitbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Fitbit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fitbit does not pay a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fitbit and Jack Henry & Associates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit $1.62 billion 0.66 -$277.19 million ($0.65) -7.85 Jack Henry & Associates $1.43 billion 6.53 $245.79 million $3.14 38.52

Jack Henry & Associates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fitbit. Fitbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fitbit has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fitbit and Jack Henry & Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit 2 9 6 0 2.24 Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 1 0 2.17

Fitbit currently has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Fitbit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fitbit is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Fitbit and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit -17.16% -17.11% -10.06% Jack Henry & Associates 23.35% 23.11% 13.45%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Fitbit on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc. is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts. It offers various fitness devices, including Fitbit Zip, Fitbit One, Fitbit Flex, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit Charge, Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge HR, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Accessories and Aria. Its platform includes wearable connected health and fitness trackers, which are wrist-based and clippable devices that automatically track users daily steps, calories burned, distance traveled, and active minutes and display real-time feedback. Its trackers also measure sleep duration and quality, and its products track heart rate and global positioning system-based information. It also offers a wireless fidelity connected scale.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union). It provides its products and services through approximately three business brands, which include Jack Henry Banking, Symitar and ProfitStars. The Core software system consists of the integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and to maintain centralized customer/member information. Jack Henry Banking markets over three software systems to banks and Symitar markets over two software systems to credit unions. Its subsidiaries include Jack Henry Services, Inc., Symitar Systems, Inc. and Bayside Business Solutions, Inc.

