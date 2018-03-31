Reviewing Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) & LSC Communications (LKSD)

LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

LSC Communications has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horiba has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LSC Communications and Horiba, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 0 3 0 0 2.00 Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A

LSC Communications currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.67%. Given LSC Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LSC Communications is more favorable than Horiba.

Dividends

LSC Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Horiba does not pay a dividend. LSC Communications pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LSC Communications and Horiba’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications $3.60 billion 0.17 -$57.00 million $1.97 8.86 Horiba $1.57 billion 1.66 $130.57 million $3.07 19.88

Horiba has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LSC Communications. LSC Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horiba, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and Horiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications -1.58% 25.28% 3.42% Horiba N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of LSC Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of LSC Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc. focuses on traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products. The Company’s segments are Print and Office Products. The Company, through its Print segment, provides a range of print product offerings, which include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books and directories. In addition to printed products, the Company also provides a number of print-related services, such as supply chain management, mail services, e-book formatting and distribution services. Its Print segment services over 3,000 customers, including publishers of magazines, books and directories, online retailers, catalogers, mass merchandisers and contract stationers. In its Office Products segment, the Company manufactures and sells a range of branded and private label products, primarily within the core categories, including filing products; note-taking products; binder products; tax and stock forms, and envelopes.

