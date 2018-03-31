Financial Survey: Markel (MKL) and Assurant (AIZ)

Markel (NYSE: MKL) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markel and Assurant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $6.06 billion 2.68 $395.26 million $3.62 323.27 Assurant $6.42 billion 0.75 $519.60 million $3.98 22.97

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Markel. Assurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Markel and Assurant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Assurant 0 0 1 0 3.00

Markel presently has a consensus price target of $1,150.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Assurant has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Assurant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than Markel.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Markel does not pay a dividend. Assurant pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assurant has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 6.52% 0.39% 0.12% Assurant 8.10% 5.24% 0.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Markel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Assurant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assurant beats Markel on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc. (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace. The U.S. Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written by its insurance subsidiaries domiciled in the United States. The International Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written by its insurance subsidiaries domiciled outside of the United States, including its syndicate at Lloyd’s of London (Lloyd’s). The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written across the Company.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business). Through its Global Lifestyle segment, it provides mobile device protection products and related services and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances (global connected living business); vehicle protection services, and credit insurance. The Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. Its Global Preneed Segment operates in the United States and Canada.

