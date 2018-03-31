Analyzing O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and Its Peers

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) is one of 15,710 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare O'Reilly Automotive to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares O'Reilly Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O'Reilly Automotive 12.63% 119.05% 14.31% O'Reilly Automotive Competitors -9,435.58% -82.93% 0.50%

Risk and Volatility

O'Reilly Automotive has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O'Reilly Automotive’s peers have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for O'Reilly Automotive and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O'Reilly Automotive 0 9 10 1 2.60 O'Reilly Automotive Competitors 46003 189838 260288 7015 2.45

O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $250.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.24%. Given O'Reilly Automotive’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe O'Reilly Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares O'Reilly Automotive and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio O'Reilly Automotive $8.98 billion $1.13 billion 20.89 O'Reilly Automotive Competitors $5.60 billion $411.89 million 10.85

O'Reilly Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. O'Reilly Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of O'Reilly Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of O'Reilly Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

O'Reilly Automotive beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories. The Company’s stores offer various services and programs to its customers, such as used oil, oil filter and battery recycling; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; custom hydraulic hoses, and machine shops.

