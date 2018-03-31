Reviewing Sharp (SHCAY) and Sony (SNE)

Sony (NYSE: SNE) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Sony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sharp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sony has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharp has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sony pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sharp does not pay a dividend. Sony pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sony has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sony and Sharp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony 6.29% 15.00% 2.73% Sharp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sony and Sharp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony 0 4 2 1 2.57 Sharp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sony currently has a consensus price target of $46.92, suggesting a potential downside of 2.93%. Given Sony’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sony is more favorable than Sharp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sony and Sharp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony $67.89 billion 0.90 $681.58 million $0.51 94.78 Sharp $18.97 billion 0.78 -$231.34 million N/A N/A

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than Sharp.

Summary

Sony beats Sharp on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Semiconductors, Component, Films, Music, Financial Services and All Other. It is engaged in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures and television programming and the operation of television and digital networks. It is also engaged in the development, production, manufacture and distribution of recorded music and the management and licensing of the words and music of songs. It is also engaged in various financial services businesses, including life and non-life insurance operations, through its Japanese insurance subsidiaries and banking operations through a Japanese banking subsidiary.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of telecommunications equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components. The Company operates through seven segments. The IoT Communication segment provides mobile phones, tablet terminals, electronic dictionaries, calculators and facsimiles, among others. The Health & Environment System segment provides refrigerator, overheated steam oven, microwave oven, small cooking appliances. The Business Solution segment provides Point of Sale (POS) system equipment, electronic register, business projector, information display, among others. The Camera Module segment provides camera modules, camera module manufacturing facilities. The Electronic Device segment provides sensor module, proximity sensor and dust sensor, among others. The Energy Solution segment provides solar cell, and storage battery. The Display Device segment provides liquid crystal diode (LCD) color TV and Blu-ray disc recorder.

