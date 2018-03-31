Financial Survey: Sodastream International (SODA) and CSS Industries (CSS)

Sodastream International (NASDAQ: SODA) and CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sodastream International and CSS Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sodastream International 0 2 1 0 2.33 CSS Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sodastream International currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.44%. CSS Industries has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given CSS Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSS Industries is more favorable than Sodastream International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sodastream International and CSS Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sodastream International $543.37 million 3.82 $74.38 million $3.29 27.91 CSS Industries $322.43 million 0.49 $28.50 million $1.41 12.41

Sodastream International has higher revenue and earnings than CSS Industries. CSS Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sodastream International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sodastream International and CSS Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sodastream International 13.69% 16.37% 13.35% CSS Industries -0.96% 4.51% 3.64%

Dividends

CSS Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sodastream International does not pay a dividend. CSS Industries pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Sodastream International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of CSS Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of CSS Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sodastream International has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSS Industries has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sodastream International beats CSS Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, such as CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and other accessories, such as bottle cleaning materials and ice cube trays, as well as distributes Brita water filtration systems in Israel. It markets its products directly; and through individual retail stores, local distributors, and online under the SodaStream and Soda-Club brand names. As of December 31, 2016, the company sells its products through approximately 80,000 individual retail stores in 45 countries. It operates in the Americas; Western Europe; the Asia-Pacific; and Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Soda-Club Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to SodaStream International Ltd. in March 2010. SodaStream International Ltd. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc. is a consumer products company, which is engaged in the design, manufacture, procurement, distribution and sale of non-durable all occasion and seasonal social expression products, principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s occasion and seasonal products include classroom exchange Valentines, infant products, journals, buttons, gift wrap, floral accessories, craft and educational products, Easter egg dyes and novelties, memory books, scrapbooks, stickers, stationery and other items. Its Christmas products include decorative ribbons and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift bags, gift boxes, gift card holders, tissue paper and decorations. Valentine product offerings include classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products, while its Easter product offerings include Dudley’s brand of Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products. Its brands include Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray and others.

