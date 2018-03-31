Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (NYSE:WF) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (NYSE: WF) is one of 61 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of )’s peers have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) $8.94 billion $1.36 billion 7.66 Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) Competitors $13.80 billion $2.20 billion 10.53

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of )’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ). Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) 15.63% 6.96% 0.45% Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) Competitors 18.50% 12.19% 1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) Competitors 467 1445 1428 67 2.32

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of )’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) peers beat Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of )

Woori Finance Holdings Co., Ltd. is a financial holding company. The Company serves over 24 million corporate and retail customers with a range of financial services, including commercial banking, credit card, capital market, international banking, wealth management and bancassurance services. The Company’s domestic network consists of more than 1,300 branches and 8,500 cash terminals. Its banking subsidiaries include Woori Bank, Kwangju Bank and Kyongnam Bank. Its non-banking subsidiaries include Woori Investment & Securities, Woori AVIVA Life Insurance, Woori CS Asset Management, Woori Financial, Woori Finance Information System, Woori F&I and Woori Private Equity.

