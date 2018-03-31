Finish Line (FINL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FINL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Finish Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Finish Line from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Finish Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Finish Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.53.

Finish Line stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Finish Line has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $546.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Finish Line will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINL. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Finish Line by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Finish Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 462,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Finish Line by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Finish Line by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

