FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for eServGlobal (ESG)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of eServGlobal (LON:ESG) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.28) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:ESG opened at GBX 9.63 ($0.13) on Tuesday. eServGlobal has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.19).

About eServGlobal

eServGlobal Limited is a provider of mobile financial technology, offering mobile money solutions. The Company covers a spectrum of mobile financial services, including mobile wallet, mobile commerce, analytics, advanced recharge, promotions and agent management. The Company is engaged in the provision of telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers on a global basis.

