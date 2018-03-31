FireFlyCoin (FFC) Trading Up 18.8% This Week

FireFlyCoin (CURRENCY:FFC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. FireFlyCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $412.00 worth of FireFlyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FireFlyCoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One FireFlyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FireFlyCoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00027753 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000083 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00118213 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000601 BTC.

FireFlyCoin Profile

FFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2013.

Buying and Selling FireFlyCoin

FireFlyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase FireFlyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FireFlyCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FireFlyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FireFlyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireFlyCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.