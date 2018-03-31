First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $155,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 115,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 92,996 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 167,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morningstar set a $48.50 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185,268.28, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In related news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

