First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.98 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,505.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211,267.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

