Georges Antoun Sells 1,800 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $133,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, Georges Antoun sold 1,220 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $83,265.00.

First Solar stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,018. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $7,415.62, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Standpoint Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Capital set a $70.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Solar by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,843 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 165,863 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,265 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

