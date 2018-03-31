First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.45 Million Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,894.84, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.52 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

