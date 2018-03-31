First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of BlackRock Multi-Sector worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector alerts:

NYSE:BIT opened at $16.79 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/first-trust-advisors-lp-increases-holdings-in-blackrock-multi-sector-income-trust-bit-updated.html.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; it services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.