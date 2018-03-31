VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 701.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $30.99 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $31.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

WARNING: “VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/first-trust-advisors-lp-trims-holdings-in-vaneck-vectors-high-yield-municipal-index-etf-hyd-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.