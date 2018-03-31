Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.31. 1,585,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,466.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 12,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $1,734,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total value of $2,356,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,838.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,842 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,011,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,791,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

