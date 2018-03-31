Flaxscript (FLAX) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Flaxscript has a total market capitalization of $65,758.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flaxscript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flaxscript has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00717564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014131 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00157351 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030427 BTC.

About Flaxscript

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,610,025 coins. The official website for Flaxscript is flaxscript.org.

Buying and Selling Flaxscript

Flaxscript can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Flaxscript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flaxscript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

