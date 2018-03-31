Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 7,071,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,715. The company has a market capitalization of $8,616.77, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. Flex has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $243,522.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Flex by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

