Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 840 Shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 12.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Monsanto by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Monsanto by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,437.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Monsanto has a one year low of $113.15 and a one year high of $124.20.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 8,100 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,277.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Monsanto

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

