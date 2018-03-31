Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 583.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,289 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.85% of Flotek Industries worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $6.10 on Friday. Flotek Industries Inc has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $13.06.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Flotek Industries Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTK. ValuEngine cut Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

